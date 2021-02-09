KALV Stock: 8 Things to Know About KalVista Pharmaceuticals as Shares Skyrocket Today

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) stock are soaring to start the day on Tuesday after strong clinical trial results.
That said, here is KALV stock what investors need to know:
- According to company’s release, KalVista received “positive topline data from a Phase 2 clinical trial demonstrating statistically and clinically significant efficacy of KVD900 as an oral on-demand treatment for hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.”
- The company said the drug caused just a 15% use of rescue medication by the HAE patients.
- KVD900 is an oral inhibitor and one of the firm’s top therapeutics for HAE attacks.
- In fact, KalVista even calls it “the most advanced compound in our portfolio” for treatment of the condition.
- HAE is a disease where those who suffer from it experience episodes of severe swelling in parts of their body.
- This includes places such as the hands, feet, face and even throat.
- Just it reads in the name, HAE is hereditary.
- Children have a 50% chance of inheriting the disease if one parent already has it.
Andrew Crockett, chief executive officer of KalVista, had this to say regarding the KALV stock results:
We are very excited to share this positive data which shows that KVD900 is the first oral therapy to achieve clinical efficacy results comparable to current injectable therapies, while also demonstrating a promising safety and tolerability profile. The rapid onset of symptom relief and significant reduction in the use of rescue medication show that patients can confidently take KVD900 at the earliest signs of an attack and avoid the burden and discomfort of injections.
KALV stock was up 180% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.