NMRD Stock: 8 Things to Know About Biopharma Nemaura Medical as Shares Soar

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) stock is on the rise Monday despite a lack of news concerning the company.
That increase in price comes alongside heavy trading of NMRD stock. As of this writing, more than 2 million shares of the stock have changed hands. That’s a massive spike compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of only about 81,000 shares.
So why exactly are investors taking such an interest in NMRD stock today? The exact reason is unclear but there’s a lot of chatter about the stock on social media. It’s likely that retails investors are pumping the stock up before running off with the profits.
With that in mind, here’s everything potential investors in NMRD stock need to know about the company.
- Nemaura Medical is a company focused on the creation of diagnostic tools to help people manage their health.
- Its main business is in monitoring people suffering from Type 2 Diabetes as well as those that are pre-diabetic.
- This includes a glucose monitoring system that helps people better manage diabetes.
- It can also help them in their journey to reverse the effects of Type 2 Diabetes with proper eating and exercise.
- Nemaura Medical’s monitoring software can also be used to track some symptoms of the novel coronavirus.
- These same sensors also have other applications, such as helping women monitor fertility and conception.
- The company was founded in 2011 and operates out of its Loughborough, U.K. headquarters.
- NMRD stock joined the Nasdaq Exchange in January 2018 and was trading on the OTCQB prior to that.
NMRD stock was up 41.5% as of Monday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.