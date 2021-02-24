NVOS Stock Alert: 5 Things to Know About Novo Integrated Sciences as It Blasts Higher

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) stock is taking off on Wednesday following an uplist to the Nasdaq Exchange.
NVOS stock was previously trading over the counter (OTC) before being uplisted to the Nasdaq Exchange on Tuesday. While the stock didn’t see a major change during normal trading hours yesterday, it surged higher in after-hours trading.
NVOs stock is also seeing increasing interest from investors now that it’s trading on the Nasdaq Exchange. That includes more than 5 million shares of the stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s quite the jump from its daily average trading volume of roughly 10,000 shares.
Novo Integrated Sciences chairman and CEO Robert Mattacchione said this about the change for NVOS stock.
“This represents an important milestone for Novo Integrated Sciences. I want to thank our employees for their hard work and perseverance in support of this great accomplishment, and concurrently, our shareholders for their patience and interest regarding the Company.”
With the increasing interest in NVOS stock today, investors will likely want to know more about the company. Here’s an overview to help them out.
- Novo Integrated Sciences is a company that offers multidisciplinary primary care related services and products.
- It operates in the U.S. and Canada with its headquarters being located in the former.
- Canada is its primary business market with all of its revenue currently coming from its Novo Healthnet Limited subsidiary in the country.
- It was founded in 2008 and employs between 51 and 200 employees, according to its LinkedIn profile.
NVOS stock was up 86.7% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.