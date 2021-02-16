Home / Today's Market / PDAC Stock: 13 Things for Lithium-Ion Battery Investors to Know About the Li-Cycle SPAC Merger

The merger is set to close in Q2 2021

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 16, 2021, 12:13 pm EST

Li-Cycle is going public as the company prepares for a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Peridot Acquisition (NYSE:PDAC) and PDAC stock is up.

Here’s everything potential investors in PDAC stock need to know about the Li-Cycle SPAC merger.

  • The merger will have Peridot Acquisition changing its name to Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.
  • This will also see shares of PDAC stock change to the new LICY stock ticker.
  • Ajay Kochhar, co-founder, president and CEO of Li-Cycle, and Tim Johnston, co-founder and executive chairman, will lead the combined company.
  • The deal values Li-Cycle at a pre-money equity valuation of $975 million.
  • It also implies a combined company pro forma equity value of $1.67 billion.
  • Li-Cycle will have $615 million in gross proceeds to work with after the SPAC merger.
  • That includes $315 million in funding from a private investment in public equity (PIPE).
  • The SPAC merger has the unanimous support of both companies Boards of Directors.
  • It needs approval from regulators and shareholders before it can close.
  • Peridot Acquisition and Li-Cycle are expecting the deal to close in the second quarter of 2021.
  • Li-Cycle is a lithium-ion battery company with a focus on recycling components from old batteries.
  • The company says this focus allows it to salvage parts of dead lithium-ion batteries and reintroduce them to the supply chain.
  • This allows for a greener approach to battery production as demand increases alongside electric vehicles (EVs).

PDAC stock was up 3.4% as of Tuesday morning.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

