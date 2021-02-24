Home / Today's Market / RMGB Stock: 12 Things to Know About RMG II and the ReNew Power SPAC Merger

The deal values the combined company at $4.4B

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 24, 2021, 12:25 pm EST

RMG Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:RMGB) stock is on its way up Wednesday after announcing plans for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) merger with ReNew Power.

Here’s everything investors need to know about RMGB and its SPAC merger deal with ReNew Power.

  • RMG II is a blank-check company created to take a private company public via a SPAC merger.
  • It went public late last year through an initial public offering (IPO) that raised $345 million.
  • The company is sponsored and led by management team Jim Carpenter, Bob Mancini, and Phil Kassin.
  • ReNew Power is India’s leading renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) in terms of capacity.
  • The company is also the 12th largest global IPP by generation capacity.
  • RMG II’s SPAC merger with ReNew Power values the combined company at $4.4 billion.
  • It will also provide it with $1.2 billion in gross cash proceeds.
  • This comes from the $345 million raised by RMBG during its IPO and an $855 million private investment in public equity (PIPE).
  • When the deal closes, ReNew Power’s Board of Directors will include a mix of its own members and those from the RMG II Board.
  • The deal needs to complete customary closing conditions before it is complete.
  • That includes getting approval from shareholders and regulators.
  • So long as there are no issues in doing this, the two companies expect the SPAC merger to close in the second quarter of 2021.

RMGB stock was up 3.8% as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

