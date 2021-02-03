Home / Today's Market / SAVA Stock: 12 Things for Investors to Know About Cassava Sciences as Shares Soar

SAVA reported positive interim results from a study

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 3, 2021, 10:22 am EST

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is on the rise Wednesday after revealing interim results from a recent clinical trial.

Here’s everything potential investors need to know about SAVA stock and the interim study results today.

  • Those trial results saw improvements in the cognitive abilities of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease that were taking SAVA’s simufilam.
  • The company says that these positive results support moving forward with a Phase 3 study of the treatment.
  • Cassava Sciences notes that it plans to start a Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2021.
  • It’s also planning to increase enrollment in the open-label study to 150 patients from the previous 100 patients.
  • The company is also seeking advice from experts on other enhancements for the open-label study.
  • Cassava Sciences clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience.
  • This has it targeting the development of treatments for people suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative conditions.
  • The company’s lead drug candidate is simufilam, which restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A in the brain.
  • To go along with its Alzheimer’s disease treatment, it’s also working on a way to test for the illness.
  • It calls this SavaDx and it’s a diagnostic tool that can detect Alzheimer’s with just a blood test.
  • The company notes that its research is supported by the National Institutes of Health, which provides it with scientific and financial backing.
  • The company was founded in 1998 and has a market capitalization of about $910 million.

SAVA stock was up 15.8% as of Wednesday morning.

