SAVA Stock: 12 Things for Investors to Know About Cassava Sciences as Shares Soar

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock is on the rise Wednesday after revealing interim results from a recent clinical trial.
Here’s everything potential investors need to know about SAVA stock and the interim study results today.
- Those trial results saw improvements in the cognitive abilities of patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease that were taking SAVA’s simufilam.
- The company says that these positive results support moving forward with a Phase 3 study of the treatment.
- Cassava Sciences notes that it plans to start a Phase 3 clinical trial in the second half of 2021.
- It’s also planning to increase enrollment in the open-label study to 150 patients from the previous 100 patients.
- The company is also seeking advice from experts on other enhancements for the open-label study.
- Cassava Sciences clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on neuroscience.
- This has it targeting the development of treatments for people suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative conditions.
- The company’s lead drug candidate is simufilam, which restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A in the brain.
- To go along with its Alzheimer’s disease treatment, it’s also working on a way to test for the illness.
- It calls this SavaDx and it’s a diagnostic tool that can detect Alzheimer’s with just a blood test.
- The company notes that its research is supported by the National Institutes of Health, which provides it with scientific and financial backing.
- The company was founded in 1998 and has a market capitalization of about $910 million.
SAVA stock was up 15.8% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.