SHOP Stock: My Favorite E-Commerce Play Right Now

The rising e-commerce platform created by Shopify, Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) has been firing on all cylinders lately, and for good reason.
Online buying and selling has accelerated through the pandemic as folks are forced to handle more of their shopping and small business needs online.
Shopify, in particular, has moved fast to meet customers’ shifting needs. Last year, the company introduced its Shop digital assistant app to allow customers to seamlessly track packages, discover new items and place orders faster.
And last week, the company announced its plans to expand its online “one-click” checkout service Shop Pay to merchants selling on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Instagram, making it the first time Shop Pay will move outside of Shopify merchant stores. That means shoppers will now see a Shop Pay checkout option within Facebook Pay for Shopify merchants selling on either Facebook or Instagram.
“People are embracing social platforms not only for connection, but for commerce,” Shopify’s General Manager Carl Rivera said in a statement. “Making Shop Pay available outside of Shopify for the first time means even more shoppers can use the fastest and best checkout on the Internet. And there’s more to come: we’ll continue to work with Facebook to bring a number of Shopify services and products to these platforms to make social selling so much better.”
The stock popped over 6.5% since the company announced its newest feature last Tuesday, and hit a fresh 52-week high of $1,499.75 the following day.
However, SHOP has been on a nice run well before last week’s news. Shares have climbed over 39% since it made its third-quarter earnings announcement on October 29, 2020. Compare that to the 20% gain for the S&P 500 and the 19% gain for the Dow over the same timeframe.
With the acceleration in online shopping during the global pandemic, Shopify achieved “tremendous third-quarter results.” Third-quarter revenue soared 96% year-over-year to $767.4 million, with subscription solutions revenue accounting for $254.3 million. The analyst community was expecting total revenue of $663.4 million, so Shopify topped revenue forecasts by 15.7%.
Third-quarter adjusted earnings surged to $140.8 million, or $1.13 per share, compared to a prior earnings loss of $33.6 million, or an earnings per share loss of $0.29. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings of $0.53 per share, so Shopify crushed earnings estimates by a whopping 113.2%.
Shopify now has the second largest retail e-commerce sales platform by market share in the U.S. behind Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), with 5.9% compared Amazon’s nearly 37%.
Interestingly, Shopify had humble beginnings, as operations kicked off with only five employees who worked from a local coffee shop. Based in Canada, Shopify started as an online store for snowboard equipment. However, the established e-commerce platforms 10 years ago didn’t meet the company’s needs, so it developed its own solution.
Fast forward 10 years and Shopify now employs more than 5,000 people who help small businesses reach more consumers. The company offers its “hassle-free” platform to other retail businesses, giving them a space to build their brand and sell their products. More than one million businesses in 175 countries around the globe utilize Shopify’s e-commerce platform.
What types of businesses use Shopify’s platform? Name a type of a business and it’s likely utilizing Shopify’s solutions. Businesses range from web designers to app developers, from bicycle shops to clothing retailers. So, it’s no surprise that business is booming right now.
Investors are now eagerly waiting to see how Shopify has performed in its fourth quarter, as the company gets set to report earnings before the market open tomorrow.
Currently, the analyst community is calling for earnings of $1.25 per share, a 190.7% year-over-year increase from earnings of $0.43 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Revenue is expected to rise 80.2% year-over-year to $910.22 million. This compares to revenue of $505.16 million in the same quarter a year ago.
Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owned the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Shopify, Inc. (SHOP), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN)
