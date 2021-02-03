SLS Stock: 8 Things to Know About SELLAS Life Sciences as It Enjoys Reddit Bump

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences (NASDAQ:SLS) are taking off on Wednesday morning after the stock had heavy chatter on Reddit.
There were more than a dozen posts on the online forum overnight — with even more picking up on Wednesday. None we’re extremely popular, but the volume of people discussing SLS stock appears to be pushing it higher.
However, if you don’t know SELLAS Life Sciences already, you probably don’t know much about the company. So, who are they? Let’s take a closer look.
- Overall, the New York-based firm is a “late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications.”
- The company was founded in 2012.
- SELLAS Life Sciences is well-know for its Galinpepimut-S (GPS) treatment.
- It is “an immunotherapeutic which targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein which is present and over-expressed in an array of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.”
- Additionally, SELLAS has a very impressive pipeline of therapeutics — all of which are in different stages of clinical trials.
- Just last month, the firm released some of its 2020 clinical highlights and 2021 milestones.
- This included a handful of major achievements in terms of its therapeutics, as well as improved financials.
- In fact, SELLAS said it ended the year with $35.3 million in cash and cash equivalents.
Angelos Stergiou, MD, ScD h.c, president and CEO of SELLAS, said this in the company’s release:
2020 was a transformative year for SELLAS as we commenced the pivotal Phase 3 REGAL study of GPS in patients with AML who have achieved complete remission after second-line anti-leukemic therapy (CR2) in the United States and Europe and also announced important clinical data in the same patient cohort from our completed Phase 2 study showing a median overall survival of 21 months vs. 5.4 months in favor of patients who received GPS, with a p-value of 0.02.
SLS stock was up 37.1% as of Wednesday morning.
