SNDL Stock: 12 Things for Cannabis Stock Investors to Know as Sundial Growers Lights Up Today

SNDL has completed a $22M strategic investment

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Feb 24, 2021, 11:48 am EST

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) stock is heading higher on Wednesday after announcing the closing of a strategic investment.

Here’s everything investors in SNDL stock need to know about the news.

  • Sundial Growers announced yesterday that it closed a $22 million strategic investment in Indiva.
  • This includes a brokered private placement for 25 million shares of Indiva stock.
  • It also covers $11 million in gross proceeds and an $11 million secured non-revolving term loan facility.
  • This has Sundial Growers acting as the sole subscriber in the private placement and sole lender of the loans.
  • The term loan issues by Sundial Growers has a maturity date of Feb. 23, 2024.
  • It also includes an interest rate of 9% per annum.
  • That’s payable via 50% in cash at the end of each month and 50% in cash at the end of each month or in arrears when the loan matures.
  • The deal also includes an investor rights agreement for Sundial Growers.
  • This allows it to take part in future equity financings so that it can maintain its pro-rata ownership in Indiva
  • Social media chatter about the investment is also likely helping out boost SNDl stock up higher today.
  • Many investors are taking to Twitter and other platforms to share news of the deal.
  • This could be pulling in additional people that are taking out shares of the stock looking to make a profit.

SNDL stock was up 12.7% as of Wednesday afternoon.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

