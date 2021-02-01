SPCE Stock: 10 Things to Know About Virgin Galactic Monday as Shares Shoot Higher

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) stock is rocketing higher on Monday after announcing plans for a test flight.
Here’s everything to know about SPCE stock and the news pushing it higher today.
- Virgin Galactic is a spaceflight company with the goal of offering commercial suborbital flights to tourists.
- The company is moving toward this goal with a test flight later this month.
- The flight window opens next Saturday and may allow for multiple flights this month.
- This will have two pilots carrying research payloads for the NASA Flight Opportunities program.
- It plans to use information gained from this test flight to determine how it will proceed with further development.
- It’s also worth noting that SPCE stock has been a target of WallStreetBets traders.
- These investors have been holding positions in companies to boost their prices and damage hedge funds.
- WSB investors typically target short stocks with positive news and the recent update from SPCE is likely increasing interest from them.
- As of this writing, more than 28 million shares of SPCE stock have changed hands.
- That’s a hefty jump from the stock’s already high daily average trading volume of about 18 million shares.
SPCE stock was up 17% as of noon Monday and is up 125.6% since the start of the year.
