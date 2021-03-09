Bitcoin Price Prediction: As BTC Hits 2-Week High of $54K, Is $60K Up Next?

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price prediction news is heating up as some believe the cryptocurrency could be heading even higher after reaching a two-week high of $54,000.
Let’s take a look at the bitcoin price prediction talk coming from experts.
“On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has established an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $51,700. A breakout above this point will quickly drive Bitcoin price towards $60,000. ” — Lorenzo Stroe, FXStreet
The government is going to push bitcoin to $100,000 faster than any of us thought it would happen.
The idea that bitcoin will surge higher has legs to stand on. Several companies are taking interest in the cryptocurrency, which further legitimizes it. That includes New York Digital Investor Group announced a $200-million investing round with the Soros Fund among the investors.
Another case of increasing value for bitcoin and cryptos comes from Coinbase. The company is preparing to go public later this month. However, a recent valuation pinned its worth at $90 billion and estimates shares are worth $350 each.
"Aker is the first major company in Scandinavia to allocate capital to #bitcoin. We’re not going to be the last. 'Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.'" – Kjell Inge Røkkehttps://t.co/ICOV71wz84
Several blockchain stocks are also on the rise today. Blockchain and crypto are tied together at their core and it makes sense that a benefit for one would help the other.
Let’s take a further look at the most recent bitcoin news from InvestorPlace that investors need to know.
BTC-USD was up 7.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.