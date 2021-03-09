Home / Today's Market / Bitcoin Price Prediction: As BTC Hits 2-Week High of $54K, Is $60K Up Next?

Bitcoin could be ready to soar higher

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 9, 2021, 9:54 am EST

Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) price prediction news is heating up as some believe the cryptocurrency could be heading even higher after reaching a two-week high of $54,000.

Let’s take a look at the bitcoin price prediction talk coming from experts.

“On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has established an ascending triangle pattern with a resistance trendline formed at $51,700. A breakout above this point will quickly drive Bitcoin price towards $60,000. ” — Lorenzo Stroe, FXStreet

The idea that bitcoin will surge higher has legs to stand on. Several companies are taking interest in the cryptocurrency, which further legitimizes it. That includes New York Digital Investor Group announced a $200-million investing round with the Soros Fund among the investors.

Another case of increasing value for bitcoin and cryptos comes from Coinbase. The company is preparing to go public later this month. However, a recent valuation pinned its worth at $90 billion and estimates shares are worth $350 each.

Several blockchain stocks are also on the rise today. Blockchain and crypto are tied together at their core and it makes sense that a benefit for one would help the other.

Let’s take a further look at the most recent bitcoin news from InvestorPlace that investors need to know.

BTC-USD was up 7.2% as of Tuesday morning.

