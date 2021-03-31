Coursera IPO: 5 Things to Know About the Online Learning Play as COUR Stock Starts Trading

Shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR) stock will be available to investors beginning on Wednesday after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) late Tuesday.
The online education firm filed for its IPO in early March with its share price and date to begin trading unknown. However, on the final day of the month, COUR stock will be available to the public.
That said, here’s what investors should know about the Coursera IPO.
- The company raised around $520 million with its IPO by offering “14.7 million shares of common stock, and that stockholders will sell an additional 1.06 million shares.”
- Additionally, the firm priced their shares at $33 each.
- That said, this price was actually at the top of the firm’s expected range of $30-$33.
- Overall, this values Coursera at approximately $4.3 billion.
- Furthermore, the company is offering the underwriters — Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) — just under 2.4 million “additional shares of common stock at the initial price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.”
In operation since 2012, Coursera is a California-based online course provider that has partnered with with more than 200 universities and companies. Overall, the goal of the firm is to provide a wide range of online educational offerings to people looking to advance themselves or their career.
COUR stock is now available and will begin moving at some point on Wednesday.
