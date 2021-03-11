CPNG Stock IPO: 8 Things to Know as Coupang Starts Trading Today

South Korean e-commerce company Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is joining the public market today with an IPO. That will have the company trading its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. What do you need to know about the Coupang IPO and CPNG stock?
To start off with, Coupang is a massive online retailer in its home country of South Korea. It’s basically the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of the country. That has the Coupang IPO acting as a unique opportunity for investors to get in on a major e-commerce company early before its price soars higher.
With the basics covered, let’s take a look at what investors need to know about CPNG stock and the Coupang IPO.
- Coupang set an IPO price of $35 per share for CPNG stock.
- The company’s IPO includes shares offered by it and from inside investors.
- In total, the IPO offered 130 million shares of CPNG stock in its offering.
- That has Coupang raising $4.6 billion from its IPO.
- That, in turn, values the company at $60 billion.
- Coupang’s valuation is worth noting as it makes it one of the 25 largest offerings in the U.S.
- The company also has a 24% market share among e-commerce companies in South Korea.
- CPNG is poised for further growth and investors are hoping it will stand shoulder to shoulder with Amazon and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in the future.
Park Sang-joon, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities, said the following about the CPNG stock IPO.
“Considering the high level of valuation inherent in the pricing, the market is giving a generous assessment of the company’s achieving the top spot in market share”
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.