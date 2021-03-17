Crypto News: Why LINK, FIL, BAT and LPT Are Surging Today

Crypto news for Wednesday includes the price of Chainlink (CCC:LINK), Filecoin (CCC:FIL), Basic Attention Token (CCC:BAT), Decentraland (CCC:MANA), and Livepeer (CCC:LPT) making major moves. Why are these cryptocurrencies heading higher today? Let’s get right into it.
The increase in interest for these five cryptocurrencies comes as Grayscale Investments launches new trusts covering the digital assets. Grayscale Investments is a crypto investing company that has multiple trusts covering various cryptocurrencies.
Grayscale Investments’ announcement notes that it launched trusts for each of these cryptocurrencies. They operate under the names Grayscale Chainlink Trust, Grayscale Filecoin Trust, Grayscale Basic Attention Token Trust, Grayscale Decentraland Trust, and Grayscale Livepeer Trust.
Here’s how that crypto news is affecting each of the virtual currencies.
- Chainlink — LINK was up 7.5% as of this writing.
- Filecoin — FIL is heading 39.2% higher on the news.
- Basic Attention Token — BAT got a 48.2% boost from the announcement.
- Decentraland — MANA is the anomaly on the being down slightly today.
- Livepeer — LPT finishes up the list up a massive 118.4%.
Grayscale Investments CEO Michael Sonnenshein said this about the crypto news in a press release.
“Digital currencies have reached an inflection point. Investor demand has never been higher, and every day we’re seeing new entrants to what has surely become a bona fide asset class. Grayscale has long been the leader in creating novel pathways for investors to access the opportunities that digital currencies may offer, and this announcement carries on that tradition.”
Grayscale Investments says the new trusts are available for “daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors,” starting today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.