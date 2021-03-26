EEIQ Stock: 13 Things to Know as Elite Education Skyrockets 250% After IPO

Elite Education (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock is rocketing higher on Friday after the company completed a successful initial public offering (IPO).
Elite Education is an education solutions provider operating out of China. The company’s main focus is on Chinese university students that are looking to study aborad in the U.S. and other countries.
Here’s everything investors need to know about Elite Education and the IPO for EEIQ stock.
- The IPO has the company pricing units at $8 each.
- These of these units immediately splits into three parts.
- That includes one share of EEIQ stock, one Series A warrant, as well as one Series B warrant.
- The Series A warrants allow holders to exchange them for a share of EEIQ stock for $5.
- The series B warrants also exchange for a share of the company’s stock.
- However, they have an exercise price of $10 each.
- They also have a feature that lets holders exchange them on a one-for-one basis.
- The stipulation is “any time commencing the earlier of 15 days from the warrant issuance date or the time when $10 million of volume is traded in the common shares, if the volume weighted average price of common shares on any trading day on or after the date of issuance fails to exceed the exercise price of the Series B warrants.”
- Both the Series A and Series B warrants expire in five years.
- The IPO also includes a 45-day offering for underwriters to purchase additional shares and warrants.
- That includes 112,500 shares at $7.98 each, or Series A Warrants to purchase an aggregate of 112,500 shares of EEIQ stock at one cent each and Series B warrants for an aggregate of 112,500 shares at one cent each.
- Underwriters can choose any combination of these three options when exercising their rights.
- Elite Education is performing well after its IPO with some 5 million shares of the stock changing hands today.
EEIQ stock was up 270% as of Friday morning.
Elite Education is among several other companies that are making big splashes with IPOs.
Quite a few companies have been going public lately, or are planning to do so. That includes WeWork, ThredUP (NASDAQ:TDUP), and Vizio (NYSE:VZIO). Let’s take a dive into that recent news from InvestorPlace.com below.
More IPO News
- BOWX Stock: 16 Things to Know About the New WeWork IPO Plans
- TDUP Stock IPO: 17 Things for ThredUP IPO Investors to Know As Shares Begin Trading Today
- Vizio Stock IPO: 7 Things to Know as VZIO Stock Starts Trading Today
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.