Home / Today's Market / PHUN Stock: 8 Things to Know About the Healthcare Deal That Has Phunware Shares Blasting Higher

PHUN Stock: 8 Things to Know About the Healthcare Deal That Has Phunware Shares Blasting Higher

PHUN is working with Vizzia Technologies for RTLS

By William White, InvestorPlace Writer Mar 11, 2021, 10:47 am EST

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) stock is heading higher on Thursday following news of a massive deal for the mobile tracking and ad servicing company.

Image of a hospital with workers walking in the halls
Source: Shutterstock

Here’s everything investors in PHUN stock need to know about today’s deal.

  • The company is partnering with Vizzia Technologies to provide it with its digital front door solution for mobile devices.
  • This will have it providing its mobile solutions to leading healthcare platforms that make use of Vizzia Technologies’ real-time location systems (RTLS) tech.
  • The goal is to increase the efficiency of healthcare companies.
  • That includes Vizzia Technologies’ blue dot system that allows for navigation directions inside of hospitals.
  • Vizzia Technologies has been working with hospitals for over 15 years providing them with RTLS.
  • Other systems include Face ID login for medical records, as well as mobile bill pay, staff directory and analytics.
  • This allows Phunware to bring together multiple aspects of healthcare management in one seamless package.
  • That includes combining data from electronic health records and telehealth providers.

Alan S. Knitowski, co-founder, president, CEO of Phunware, said this about the news sending PHUN stock soaring today.

“The future of healthcare will be tech-enabled and contextual, so partnering with a leading RTLS company like Vizzia is a natural fit. Together, Phunware and Vizzia can help hospitals cut costs, streamline complicated processes and ultimately improve patient care.”

PHUN stock was up 59.9% as of Thursday morning and is up 115.2% since the start of the year.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/2021/03/phun-stock-8-things-to-know-about-the-healthcare-deal-that-has-phunware-shares-blasting-higher/.

©2021 InvestorPlace Media, LLC