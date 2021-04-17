17 Things That Investors Looking for UFC Stock or UFC IPO Should Know

Investors appear to be interested in how to invest with UFC stock or an upcoming UFC initial public offering (IPO). However, UFC itself isn’t actually going public.
Here’s everything investors need to know about the situation below.
- UFC is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group.
- It was acquired by the company in 2016.
- Endeavor Group is the company that’s going public via an IPO.
- When it does go public, Endeavor Group it will trade under the EDR stock ticker.
- That will have it trading on the New York Stock Excahnge.
- As such, there’s no such thing as a UFC IPO or UFC stock.
- Even so, anyone wanting to invest in that business can do it best through a stake in Endeavor Group.
- Endeavor Group is set to start trading today via its IPO.
- The company is targeting a stock price of $23 to $24 per share.
- This offering will see the company putting up 21.3 million shares of its common stock.
- There’s also an option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3,195,000 shares within 30-days of the offering.
- This has the company set to raise as much as $587.88 million from the IPO.
- The Endeavor Group IPO doesn’t just cover the UFC business, but also other parts of entertainment.
- That’s due to Endeavor Group acting as a holding company for talent and media agencies.
- The company is one of the oldest in its field as it was founded in 1898.
- That’s also seen in bring in quite a bit of talent over the years.
- For example, Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe, and Elvis Presley are all individuals that signed on with the company.
Investors that are interested in IPOs have other companies they can take a look at today.
There’s have been a few companies of late that are working on plans to go public. Those worth noting are Alfi, Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH), and Vaccitech. Investors that want to learn more about these companies and their IPOs can check out the following links.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.