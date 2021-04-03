3 3D Stocks That Can Advance the World of Healthcare

A lot of the success of 3D stocks relates to the growing application of 3D bioprinting in the healthcare industry. As 3D printing technology becomes more accepted among the medical community, there’s a real opportunity to invest in companies that have taken healthcare as a primary market.
You see, 3D printing is one of the fastest-growing fields having a variety of applications across various industries. It essentially involves the creation of physical objects through digital designs. Specifically, with regards to the healthcare field, 3D bioprinting appears to be bringing massive changes.
Since 3D bioprinting is an emerging field that promises to bring seismic change to the healthcare world, it’s easy to get excited about.
Some of the field’s key elements include laser writing, microfluidics, microstamping and direct writing. The market was valued at $ 586 million in 2019 and now expects to reach $1.95 billion by 2025, growing at 21.9%. Here are some of the 3D stocks leading the way in the healthcare field:
3D Stocks: Stratasys (SSYS)
Stratasys is one of the leaders in polymer-based 3D printing solutions. Its technologies are used to develop prototypes, production equipment and manufacturing tools across various industries.
The healthcare field, in particular, is where its products have arguably shown the most utility.
Stratasys has played an essential role during the Covid 19 crisis in producing personal equipment and other medical supplies. These include things such as face masks, face shields, valves and other medical components. Additionally, it partnered with Origin in the production of nasopharyngeal swabs for Covid 19 testing.
The company released a digital anatomy printer in bringing unmatched realism to functional anatomical models. On top of that, it has also released DentaJet 3D printer for producing biocompatible dental products.
Its ABS-M30 printing material has its use in various surgical planning models and tools. Therefore SSYS stock is one of the promising 3D stocks ushering in the new era of healthcare.
Orthofix (OFIX)
Lewisville-based Orthofix is a producer of medical devices and biologics. It has two main segments: Global spine and extremities spine.
Orthofix has been developing medical products since 1987 and is now investing in 3D printing technology in expanding and improving its portfolio.
Most recently, it had its Mini Ti Spacer System approved by the FDA, which is a 3D printed titanium interbody. The system is used to improve anterior cervical discectomy and fusion procedures.
The company’s cervical spine offerings include a wide range of implants and utilizing nanotechnology. Additionally, the company also received clearance for its Firebird fusion system, which includes 3D printed bone screws for relieving back pain.
Moreover, the results of its M6-C artificial 3D printed cervical disc have shown significant improvements in the neck, arm pain, and function.
Medtronic (MDT)
Medtronic is the world’s largest medical device company with a highly diversified product portfolio and a global geographical presence.
It delivered $28.9 billion in revenues in fiscal 2020, with diluted earnings per share at $3.41 compared to $3.54 in 2019. It is also one of the most prominent investors in 3D technology in the sector, which forms a significant part of its portfolio.
Medtronic has been working diligently in expanding its spine surgery solutions, using AI, 3D imaging and robotics. As part of that effort, it acquired Medicrea, a French developer of 3D-printed titanium spinal implants.
This joins other surgical platforms it acquired in the past couple of years, including a $1.6 billion takeover of Mazor Robotics and interbody implant and spacer maker in Titan Spine.
It has now launched its proprietary technology called Adaptix and the first 3D-printed navigated titanium implant with Titans nano lock technology. Hence 3D technology will continue to play a significant role in MDT stock’s future gains.
On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.