5 Reddit Penny Stocks Seeing the Most Chatter Thursday

Reddit penny stocks continue to be a hot topic among investors looking to take out large investments in fledgling companies without having to break the bank.
However, those investments come with risks as penny stocks are rife with volatility. That’s due to the low share prices making them easy to manipulate for pump and dump schemes.
Even so, we’re taking a look at the Reddit penny stocks seeing the most talk on Thursday.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)
All about the company: Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic products.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 7.6%.
What Reddit has to say: Investors on the subreddit are discussing the rising price of the stock today.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Zomedica (ZOM)
All about the company: Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) is a medical device company developing machines for use by veterinarians.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 17.8%.
What Reddit has to say: ZOM stock came up today from Redditors sharing their daily plays on the forum. It’s seeing a lot of talk over on StockTwits too.
Reddit Penny Stocks: ZK International (ZKIN)
All about the company: ZK International (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is an engineering company based out of China working to develop new technologies.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 7.7%.
What Reddit has to say: Some Redditors are mulling about the idea that ZKIN might not be a penny stock for long with its push into blockchain, NFTs, and other areas.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Baron Oil (BOIL)
All about the company: Baron Oil (LON:BOIL) is an oil company based out of the U.K. that was founded in 2004.
What the stock is doing today: Shares are up 15%.
What Reddit has to say: Investors on the Reddit Penny stocks forum are talking about the potential of the company and have taken to calling themselves “BOIL BOYS”.
Reddit Penny Stocks: Senseonics (SENS)
All about the company: Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)
What the stock is doing today: Shares are down 3.6%.
What Reddit has to say: At least one user on the subreddit is lamenting the fall the stock is taking today.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
