5 Things We Know About the New MasterCard and Gemini Crypto Rewards Credit Card

Major news is making headlines on Tuesday, as Gemini Crypto and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced they are partnering for the Gemini Credit Card.
The card is a big move for both the cryptocurrency and payments sectors, and it is surely a massive step in making crypto a more accepted form of payment.
“We are excited to announce Mastercard as the network partner for the #GeminiCreditCard! We are thrilled to work with one of the most trusted and globally recognized brands in the credit card and payments space.
“Join the waitlist to get early access: https://t.co/fndoiMQXeS pic.twitter.com/sSrALoor8I”
— Gemini (@Gemini) April 27, 2021
So, what does the Gemini Crypto card do? What should investors care about? Let’s dive in and take a closer look at the news.
- Cardholders can earn up to 3% in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases.
- In turn, the rewards will then be directly put into your Gemini Crypto account.
- According to Gemini’s website, “WebBank, a leader in digital lending, is the bank partner and issuer of the Gemini Credit Card.”
- The card will be available only in the U.S. beginning this summer.
- Overall, the Gemini Crypto card will be “the first credit card to deliver crypto rewards in real-time.”
MA stock was up less than 1% on the news on Tuesday.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.