5 Things We Know About the New MasterCard and Gemini Crypto Rewards Credit Card

The card will provide users with rewards in Bitcoin and other cryptos

By Nick Clarkson, Web Editor Apr 27, 2021, 11:38 am EDT

Major news is making headlines on Tuesday, as Gemini Crypto and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) announced they are partnering for the Gemini Credit Card.

The card is a big move for both the cryptocurrency and payments sectors, and it is surely a massive step in making crypto a more accepted form of payment.

So, what does the Gemini Crypto card do? What should investors care about? Let’s dive in and take a closer look at the news.

  • Cardholders can earn up to 3% in Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) or other cryptocurrencies on their purchases.
  • In turn, the rewards will then be directly put into your Gemini Crypto account.
  • According to Gemini’s website, “WebBank, a leader in digital lending, is the bank partner and issuer of the Gemini Credit Card.”
  • The card will be available only in the U.S. beginning this summer.
  • Overall, the Gemini Crypto card will be “the first credit card to deliver crypto rewards in real-time.”

MA stock was up less than 1% on the news on Tuesday.

On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. 

Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.

