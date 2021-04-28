Alfi IPO: 16 Things for Potential ALF Stock Investors to Know About the AI SaaS Platform

Alfi is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) and that has it providing details for interested investors.
Let’s take a dive into what the Alfi IPO will entail, as well as other details about the company worth noting.
- Starting off, the company plans to list shares of ALF stock on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- This will have it offering up 3 million shares of stock and 3 million warrants to purchase additional shares of stock.
- These are immediately separable and will be issued separately as well.
- However, investors will have to purchase them together during the Alfi IPO.
- There’s also a 45-day option for the underwriter of the IPO to purchase an additional 450,000 shares.
- Kingswood Capital Markets is the sole book-runner for the offering.
- The company is targeting an IPO price between $5 per share and $7 per share.
- Alfi is an artificial intelligence (AI) Software as a Service (SaaS) company.
- This has is using machine learning to offer up personalized content to its users.
- The company says that this, in turn, is beneficial to the organizations and brands making use of its services.
- It’s also compliant with privacy and ethics guidelines from GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.
- The three co-founders of the company are CEO Dr. Paul A Pereira, CTO Charles Raglan, and CBDO John Cook.
- Also serving alongside them is CFO Dennis McIntosh.
- The company has offices in Miami, Denver, and the U.K.
- The concept for Alfi came about in 2016 but it wasn’t until April 2018 that it was incorporated.
- Alfi doesn’t say when its IPO will take place, which means investors will still have to wait before they can buy shares of ALF stock.
Alfi isn’t the only company with recent IPO plans that investors need to be aware of.
Other companies are also going public, or have plans to do so, soon. Among them are Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH), FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI), and several others. You can learn more about those IPO plans at the following links.
More IPO News
- Aveanna Healthcare IPO: 5 Things to Know About AVAH Stock as Shares Begin Trading
- FTCI Stock IPO: What to Know as FTC Solar Preps to Come Public
- Believe It Or Not… These 10 IPOs Have Me Very Excited
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.