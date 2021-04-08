BIOL Stock: 9 Things to Know As Red-Hot Biolase Rockets Higher

Biolase Technology (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock is up big today after a string of announcements last week. The biotech company prides itself on being an industry leader in the field of dental laser technology, and it has taken off this year in terms of share price after a pretty stagnant 2020.
While we can chalk up last year’s lack of growth to a downturn in dentist visits, BIOL deserves praise for the gains it delivered today.
In the first quarter of 2021, Biolase managed to leverage its deals from 2020 to make it an attractive play for investors. Additionally, the company has been hands-on with investors through participation in investing events. The newest partnership that Biolase has secured has ensured longevity for the company into the future as well.
Here are nine things you need to know about Biolase as BIOL stock continues to heat up:
What to Know About BIOL Stock Today
- Biolase is one of the leaders of the medical laser industry, with thousands of lasers in use worldwide.
- Biolase offers products under six different categories, ranging from sensitive pediatric laser tech to ultra-precise implant laser technology.
- The company’s CEO, John Beaver, participated in a fireside chat with investment firm Maxim Group last month for an Emerging Growth Investor conference.
- Last year, the company conducted business with new users for 78% of its sales, showing significant growth.
- A 31% revenue gain in Q4 2020 has spurred investor interest in BIOL stock.
- The company’s newest announcement unveils a partnership with Einstein Healthcare Network.
- The partnership will give endodontic dental residents training in the applications of Biolase technology.
- The plan is to ensure that residents will be trained to use the increasingly popular tech immediately after residency.
- Biolase’s big first quarter is paying off this morning. BIOL stock is seeing a gain of 34%, and the stock closed at $1.02.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.