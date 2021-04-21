Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions: Where Is Chiliz Heading After Binance Fan Token Listing?

Sports-crypto play Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) is having a good month, and may be continuing its bullish trend in the near future. The increasingly popular altcoin is presenting investors with a new opportunity to buy their fan tokens. Although, this time is different. The new token drop will be through Binance’s (CCC:BNB-USD) exchange, signifying a key moment for Chiliz’s growth and spurring a round of Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions.
FC Barcelona has been attracting a lot of press recently because of its agreed membership in the controversial Super League. The super sports experiment was birthed and died over just a few days thanks to a huge negative response from football fans. The club is pivoting from that moment and making news in the crypto world as its Chiliz fan tokens drop on the Binance platform this morning.
The moment is a big deal for FC Barcelona as the club makes its entrance into cryptocurrency.
But, it’s a bigger moment for Chiliz. Chiliz prides itself on offering the best fan experiences through its fan tokens. Token owners can participate in legitimate team votes over things like MVP awards for players or uniform changes, and they can buy tickets with their coins. Hosting the FC Barcelona token drop on Binance is a signifier of success for the jumpstart crypto.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions Heat Up With Binance Token Listing
Analysts recognize this moment as big for the token as much as anybody else. The value of the flagship CHZ token is increasing steadily over the last few weeks, and Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions have grown more bullish since the last time we checked. Let’s take a look at what analysts are saying now:
- WalletInvestor is moving the goalposts for CHZ ever further, with a new one-year prediction of 99 cents.
- Gov Capital has upped the ante on CHZ as well, forecasting an 84-cent price in a year.
- Digitalcoin predicts a price mark of 87 cents by the end of 2021.
- FXStreet is more bearish than others, predicting a downfall for CHZ. However, the site also thinks the coin can surge to the 60-cent mark. This is contingent on the coin holding above its current resistance level.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.