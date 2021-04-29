Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions: Where Will CHZ Go After NHL News?

For investors looking for unique crypto options today, Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) has become one of the hottest topics of late. There happens to be a few catalysts taking investors in Chiliz on a nice ride. Accordingly, some pretty interesting Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions are now circling around this cryptocurrency play.
For NHL fans like myself, Chiliz has one heck of an exciting catalyst right now. Today, the company announced a marketing partnership with the New Jersey Devils, a move that has brought a lot of excitement to crypto enthusiasts looking for more real world-use cases to justify investing in such tokens.
Investors who haven’t checked out Socios.com should. This fan engagement platform, built on the Chiliz blockchain, uses CHZ as the platform’s exclusive currency. Accordingly, for investors betting on the rise of sports-related tokens, NFTs, and other merchandize being sold over the blockchain, Chiliz and Socios are one exciting way to go.
The company’s CEO appears to be very bullish on Chiliz’s future. A recent tweet highlights some of the additional features Chiliz is working on right now.
Additionally, CHZ has just been listed on the Bithumb exchange. Indeed, investors seem to have a lot to like about this exciting crypto option today.
Now, let’s jump into some of those Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions I promised.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions
For context, CHZ currently trades at 55 cents per token, at the time of writing.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists the year-end target price for CHZ at 85 cents. Additionally, this site projects longer-term prices of $1.62 and $2.50 in 2025 and 2028, respectively.
- WalletInvestor shows similar forecasts for CHZ. Indeed, this site lists a 1-year target price of 97 cents and a five-year price target of $3.16 for CHZ.
- Gov.Capital is a bit more bullish with its CHZ price predictions. This site lists one-year and five-year targets of $1.29 and $5.35, respectively.
- Of the sites covering CHZ, FXStreet appears to be the most bearish. This site indicates potential for 44% near-term downside in CHZ.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.