Creatd OG Gallery News: 12 Things to Know About CRTD Stock and Its New NFT Art Gallery

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) news for Thursday includes the company launching a new NFT art gallery called OG Gallery.
Here’s everything NFT enthusiasts need to know about the Creatd OG Gallery news.
- The OG Gallery will host the content from Bob Guccione’s collection.
- It includes works from various major magazines over the years.
- Among these are Penthouse, Viva, OMNI, and Longevity.
- Many of these photos were taken by Guccione himself or acquired by him at a late date.
- In total, there are about 100,000 original photographs in the OG Gallery.
- Creatd notes that many photos from the collection have previously sold for hundreds of dollars at auction without including licensing rights.
- The company also says that the collection has been valued between $5 million and $7 million, again, without licensing rights.
- It seeks to use the OG Gallery to offer up NFTs of these works through its Recreatd network.
- Creatd says that this will allow it to sell works of “supreme quality” that may not be in a suitable format for current markets.
- The OG Gallery news today includes Creatd launching the landing page for the NFT collection.
- This allows users to sign up via their email address to learn more about it.
- That includes when the platform will launch, as well as updates on the content that it will carry.
Jeremy Frommer, CEO of Creatd, said this when revealing the OG Gallery news today.
“We, as a company, are institutionally curious about all things tech, including blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and its derivative space NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. We have a fiduciary responsibility to understand any tech that impacts the creative community we serve and determine if it is a benefit or a detriment to our mission. NFTs are no exception. This is the foundational view of our management team.”
CRTD stock was down 8.9% as of noon Thursday.
NFTs and blockchain continue to be a growing interest among investors.
Luckily for them, we’ve got plenty of coverage of both. That includes Alchemy’s efforts in the space, companies such as Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) that investors should keep in mind, and more. You can check out the latest NFT news below.
More NFT News
- Alchemy Crypto: 9 Things to Know About the Startup Hoping to Be the AWS of Blockchain
- 7 NFT Crypto Plays for the Adventurous Investor’s Watch List
- 7 NFT Stocks Crypto Bulls Should Watch Now
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.