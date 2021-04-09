FUBO Stock Alert: The Exclusive Rights Deal That Has FuboTV Shares on Fire Friday

Shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) stock are taking off on Friday after the sports-first live TV streaming platform made a major move for the world’s most popular sport.
FuboTV announced that it “acquired the exclusive live streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL).” The agreement means a partnership with the rights holders of 10 South American teams. And with this acquisition, fuboTV now has exclusive streaming rights to the remaining 70 matches for teams in CONMEBOL.
That said, this move includes the Qatar World Cup 2022 qualifiers as well. And all matches are set to begin in June “with several additional match windows through 2021 and into early 2022.”
Moreover, according to the release, terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
The Bottom Line on the FUBO Stock News
David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of fuboTV, had this to say about the company’s deal.
“Our mission is to provide the world’s most thrilling sports-first live TV experience with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering. By offering the best of South American soccer in advance of Qatar 2022, we are further differentiating fuboTV’s sports-first content portfolio enabling us to engage with more consumers than ever before.”
FUBO stock was up 17% as of Friday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.