Refinable Crypto: Why Lark Davis Thinks the New FINE Crypto Can Pop

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are hitting Binance’s (CCC:BNB-USD) Smart Chain very soon. The scorching-hot class of tokens has been making news every week for months now, and everybody wants in. With the new Refinable (CCC:FINE-USD) NFT market coming to Binance, investors will have more options for buying their NFTs. And with Lark Davis bullish on the Refinable crypto, it may not be a bad bet for investors.
Refinable is the first NFT marketplace on the Binance Smart Chain, and one of the first major NFT markets not localized to the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) blockchain. The Refinable marketplace came to the public eye last week, when it announced its IDO would be coming soon. After rescheduling from an April 23 date, it’s now live for users to take part in.
The marketplace is a popular new choice for crypto investors for a number of reasons. Most importantly, its location off the Ethereum chain makes it a much cheaper option for NFT shoppers. The cost of transactions on Ethereum is inflating in recent weeks, and minting costs and other fees are making users fed up. Refinable promises to keep its transaction and commission fees low, drawing big hype.
Refinable Crypto Gets a Lark Davis Endorsement
With financing from YouTube content creator Mr. Beast, the Refinable crypto already has a big endorsement behind it. However, a new cosign is putting more hype around the FINE crypto this morning.
Lark Davis, a popular crypto YouTuber, has put his support behind Refinable’s FINE in a recent video. Davis says that “there’s still a lot of opportunity for people like Refinable,” since the NFT market is still so new and sparse. After all, Refinable is the first marketplace of the many existing NFT platforms to take place off the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a sort of trailblazer that could cement its status in the hierarchy of NFT marketplaces.
Those who would like to participate in the IDO can do so through Polkastarter (CCC:DOT-USD) until tonight.
