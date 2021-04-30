Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions: Where Does XRP Go After Ripple IPO Comments?

Ripple (CCC:XRP-USD) is heating up this morning after an eventful last 24 hours. CEO Brad Garlinghouse is voicing his complaints against U.S. regulators, and investors are feeling optimistic about the ongoing U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission lawsuit. With all this in mind, the XRP coin is rising again today. Ripple (XRP) price predictions are of investor interest yet again.
It’s been a busy 2021 for Ripple. As the company battles the SEC in court over the legality of its offerings, XRP has found stability in overseas exchanges. Now, investors are hoping that Ripple is on its way to settle the suit.
As that settlement comes closer, there is speculation of an incoming IPO. InvestorPlace writer William White reported yesterday that Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Group, says Ripple will be going public after the settlement. After sitting in on the recent Ripple earnings call, Kitao says that he knows Garlinghouse and Ripple Executive Chairman Chris Larsen both want to take the company public.
Garlinghouse is keeping investor interest high today after his appearance on CNBC. Garlinghouse is voicing his frustration with a “lack of clarity” in U.S. regulations. Citing the SEC lawsuit against his company, Garlinghouse says the U.S. has failed to deliver clear guidance on cryptos. He is also praising Singapore and South Korea for their government-led efforts to create regulatory frameworks for crypto.
Ripple (XRP) Price Predictions Mount
With all of these revelations coming to investors throughout the week, it makes sense that there is a sudden increased interest in Ripple (XRP) price predictions. Let’s look at what analysts are saying about the future of XRP:
- InvestingCube is predicting a price spike coming to XRP soon. This spike is contingent on the currency’s steady climb to the $1.62 mark.
- Coinpedia believes XRP could reach the $2 mark by the end of the year. It also thinks that with a particularly bullish tear, it could rocket to $5.
- The Economy Forecast Agency is not as bullish as some on XRP. The site predicts a $1.54 price for it in December, about the price it’s going for today.
- Likewise, InvestorPlace writer Will Ashworth is more bearish on XRP. He predicts a coming correction for the coin.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.