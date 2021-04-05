Stacks (STX) Price Predictions: Where Does STX Go After Upbit KRW Listing?

New cryptocurrency plays are a dime a dozen these days. For every supposed Bitcoin (CCC:BTC) rival, there seems to be ten altcoins that chug along, never really garnering any hype. One of the cryptos that should be on your radar isn’t trying to take down Bitcoin. Instead, it is building steam within the crypto community as a serious play. That crypto is Stacks (CCC:STX), and the coin’s unique offering and promising news is giving the token a big boost today. It is also catalyzing some big Stacks (STX) price predictions.
Stacks is a network of decentralized applications that is anchored to the Bitcoin blockchain. They run on the Bitcoin blockchain by deploying smart contracts. Smart contracts are contracts that execute through computer code rather than through a company. Transactions on the app, while executed using Bitcoin’s blockchain, use the Stacks token, STX.
The final product of the Stacks service is a network of user-created, decentralized applications which utilize a new altcoin. The best part is that Stacks says this service is much more secure than other altcoin offerings due to its anchoring on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Stacks has been making news recently that is driving the price of the STX token upward significantly. The main hype behind the service comes from STX being listed on Korean digital exchange Upbit KRW Market. The reveal is a big moment for Stacks as it looks to broaden global market appeal. It also hopes to capitalize on the offering by launching a Korean Stacks chapter. Since the announcement Monday morning, STX has gained a whopping 82%, and is now valued at about $2.12.
The unique idea and the evidence of growth are leading many to be bullish on this up-and-coming token. Let’s take a look at some Stacks (STX) price predictions:
Stacks (STX) Price Predictions
- Gov Capital estimates STX to grow to around $7.50 by April of next year. The site is bullish on long-term gains as well, predicting a token price of over $32 by 2026.
- Digital Coin Price is bullish on STX, but less so. The website predicts a $3.41 price by next year, and growth above $8 in the next five years.
- Wallet Investor has high expectations for STX, predicting a $6.34 price in a year and a $27 price in five years.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.