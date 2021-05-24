CREX Stock: 6 Things to Know About Penny Stock Creative Realities as Shares Rocket Today

Shares of Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) stock are taking off on Monday despite no company news of note. However, this massive rise is the continuation of major gains over the past week for CREX stock.
Overall, the company is likely less known on both Wall Street and Main Street. However, the work that the firm does is extremely important — and you’ve likely seen it in your daily life.
So, what is Creative Realities? Let’s take a closer look at the company to learn a bit more.
- The firm was founded in 1997 as a digital signage company.
- Now more than 20 years later, Creative Realities offers a number of digital marketing solutions for companies, individual brands and organizations across the U.S.
- Some of the services the company offers are analytical analysis, design, content management software and engineering.
- Some of its biggest projects were for Perry Ellis, the Dallas Cowboys, Jeep and even for a specific terminal in John F. Kennedy International Airport.
- Creative Realities also reported its first-quarter figures for fiscal year 2021 last week.
- Total revenues rose 35% year-over-year to $5 million, and net income reached $1.3 million.
Rick Mills, CEO of Creative Realities, had this to say about the earnings CREX stock results.
“During the first quarter of 2021, CRI generated approximately $5.0 million of revenue and effectively achieved breakeven operating results, which are in-line with the expectations we communicated in our most recent earnings call. We generated net income during the period of $1.3 million and, consistent with the third and fourth quarter of 2020, we generated both positive EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, highlighting our continued focus on cost control and revenue-generating activities.”
CREX stock was up almost 36% as of Monday afternoon.
