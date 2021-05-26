Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Predictions: How High Can the NFT Craze Take the ENJ Crypto?

The market for altcoins remains red-hot right now. And investors in Enjin Coin (CCC:ENJ-USD) are certainly seeing volatility work in their favor today. Enjin’s 50% rise today alone has spurred questions about what Enjin Coin (ENJ) price predictions may be right now.
Indeed, Enjin remains a relatively small cryptocurrency, with a market capitalization of around $1.5 billion. It’s incredible that we think of cryptocurrencies with market caps in excess of a billion dollars small, but that’s the crypto world we live in today.
Enjin has recently gathered momentum as a favorite of retail investors due to some intriguing marketing from its team. The underlying company recently airdropped 50,000 non-fungible tokens (NFTs) over the weekend. This drop took place over the span of two days, but managed to attract 38,000 new Enjin Wallet holders.
That’s some pretty incredible marketing.
Accordingly, those wondering what their ENJ will be worth may want to know what the experts think. Let’s dive into those price predictions.
Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Predictions
For context, ENJ currently trades at $1.80, at the time of writing.
- DigitalCoinPrice suggests ENJ could trade as high as $8.10 in 2028. Additionally, the site’s 2021, 2023, and 2025 price targets are $2.73, $4.02, and $5.54, respectively.
- WalletInvestor is on par with DigitalCoinPrice in terms of the company’s 1-year price target of $2.76. However, this site believes ENJ could trade as high as $9.87 in five years.
- CryptoGround lists a 1-year, and 5-year price target of $2.04 and $4.26, respectively, for ENJ.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.