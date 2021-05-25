Epik Prime Crypto: 11 Things to Know About the Ongoing EPIK ICO

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are a prevalent technology within the blockchain community. They offer plenty of entertainment value through the auctioning of digital art, music and collectibles. Now, developers are looking into more unique ways to implement NFTs. Enter the Epik Prime (CCC:EPIK-USD) crypto.
So what is this all about?
Epik Prime is finding ways to link NFTs and gaming for a more personalized experience. With its initial coin offering ongoing, here’s what investors need to know about the Epik Prime crypto:
What to Know About the Epik Prime Crypto
- Epik Prime is an NFT marketplace which allows users to purchase unique, non-fungible, premium in-game items for video games.
- Epik Prime began in 2018, with a focus on injecting branding into the digital user experience.
- The Epik Prime platform is already inking deals with major AAA video game developers. Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY), Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG), and Bandai Namco (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) are among the major partners.
- The Epik platform is one of the leaders in its area of NFT expertise; it has produced millions of dollars in unique digital tokens and experiences since its inception.
- The EPIK token is the key to getting the most complete experience on the Epik platform from a user perspective.
- Users can stake their EPIK tokens for access to Epik Prime+, a premium service.
- Through Epik Prime+, users get access to exclusive NFT airdrops alongside their staking rewards. These can be traded on the consumer marketplace.
- The staking rewards have not yet been revealed as of the ICO.
- The ICO is ongoing. According to CoinMarketCap, the goal for Epik is to raise $180,000 through the sale of EPIK tokens at a price of $0.014.
- There are a total of 12,857,142 tokens for sale during this funding round.
- According to the Epik Prime website, the company’s roadmap points to mobilization of services. The next major update will be a smartphone app through which users will be able to track rewards and trade on the market.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.