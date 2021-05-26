FlyWire IPO: 6 Things for Potential FLYW Stock Investors to Know as Shares Start Trading

Shares of FlyWire (NASDAQ:FLYW) stock began trading on Wednesday after the firm’s initial public offering (IPO). And the FlyWire IPO is already making waves on Wall Street.
With 2021 seemingly being the “year of the IPO,” FlyWire joins a number of other companies on the trading floor. That said, FlyWire is in a very competitive sector, so some investors may not know as much about the company.
So, what is FlyWire, and what are the details of its IPO? Let’s dive in and take a closer look.
- The FlyWire IPO includes 10,440,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24 per share.
- Also, according to the release, “the underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,566,000 shares of common stock, at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.”
- Shares trade under the ticker “FLYW” and are available on the Nasdaq exchange.
- The Boston-based firm was founded in 2011, and refers to itself as a “global payments enablement and software company.”
- It combines its global payments network, platform and software to provide a space for its customers to make payments anywhere.
- Overall, FlyWire services more than 2,200 clients in more than 130 currencies in 240 countries and territories across the globe.
FLYW stock was up nearly 36% as of Wednesday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick is a web editor at InvestorPlace.