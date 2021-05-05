Honest Company IPO: 8 Things for Potential HNST Stock Investors to Know as Shares Begin Trading

The Honest Company initial public offering (IPO) is underway today as shares of the stock start trading.
Here’s everything investors need to know about the Honest COmpany IPO.
- Honest Company is listing its shares on the Nasdaq Exchange.
- These shares are trading under the HNST stock ticker.
- The IPO has Honest Company offering up the shares for $16 each.
- That has its share priced at the upper limit of its IPO range, which was between $14 per share and $17 per share.
- The IPO has Honest COmpany selling 6,451,613 shares of its common stock.
- There’s also another 19,355,387 shares being sold by other shareholders.
- In addition to this, underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase another 3,871,050 shares.
- Honest Company is a wellness brand founded by actress Jessica Alba.
Alba had the following to say on CNBC’s Squawk Box following news of the Honest Company IPO.
“I feel like this is where we really dig into this next phase of growth, and this is really the beginning for us in a lot of ways. Social media has been a strategic marketing channel for us. It is where we build a community, and from day one, having that engagement with the community is core to one of our values with what we’re building.”
HNST shares aren’t trading just yet but should start to later this day. When it does, shares will likely either head higher or fall. It will just depend on how investors and the market feel about the Honest Company IPO.
Honest Company isn’t the only company making IPO news lately.
Several other companies have also been going public. That likely has to do with the economy starting to return to normal following the novel coronavirus pandemic. A few examples include Valneva, Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL), and Endeavor Group. Invests can learn more below.
