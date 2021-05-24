JAGX Stock: Why Jaguar Health Is Soaring on Monday

Today, shares of commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) are getting a very nice boost. Shares of JAGX stock are up more than 13% at the time of writing on very impressive volume.
Jaguar Health is in the process of developing what it calls “novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products on a global basis.” The company’s Mytesi drug was granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2012. Accordingly, this company’s track record as a commercial-stage play in the GI space makes this a top pick among biopharma investors.
It appears today’s move for Jaguar Health is a continuation of Friday’s move higher. Late last week, the company made a key announcement regarding its cancer-related diarrhea therapy.
Let’s dive into what the company announced, and why investors appear to be so bullish on JAGX stock today.
Key Findings from Cancer-Related Studies Boosting JAGX Stock
Last week, Jaguar Health released abstracts submitted to the American Society of Clinical Oncology for presentation during the ASCO’s June 4-8 virtual meeting. The outcomes described in these abstracts show what appear to be positive results. Additionally, these abstracts have been accepted for online publication at ASCO.
Among the findings submitted are the following:
- “Patients with CRD were 40% more likely to discontinue the chemotherapy or targeted therapy than patients without CRD. The persistence of index cancer therapy and time to switch were also lower for patients with CRD. Strategies to control CRD and continue cancer therapy are urgently needed.”
- “Patients with CRD used significantly more resources, including outpatient services, ED visits, and hospitalizations. Effective prevention of CRD remains an unmet strategy to reduce the overall cost of cancer care.”
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.