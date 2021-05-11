Move Over, Dogecoin: Investors Are Howling for the New Kishu Inu (KISHU) Crypto

Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) might be the big doge right now, but it appears other pup-themed coins are coming for the dog-crypto crown. A new challenger, Kishu Inu (CCC:KISHU-USD), is plotting on being the dog coin with the most longevity down the line, and it appears to be making a case for itself with investors. The Kishu Inu crypto has reached new highs and is now showing its stuff as trading volume rockets.
Kishu Inu, according to its white paper, is created in response to meme coins lacking a robust vision. KISHU seeks to be the first dog coin to exist beyond being a simple joke. However, it’s somewhat unclear right now what the vision is.
The roadmap points to a farming DApp, similar to that of Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), and a launchpad, also similar to SHIB. Plans for NFT creation are also at the forefront of the roadmap, a selling point plenty of altcoins advertise while getting off the ground.
What Makes the Kishu Inu Crypto Stand Out in the Crowd?
What make KISHU more interesting than other altcoins is not the vision for the future that it markets as its main selling point. The biggest draw is the lack of a liquidity pool, a welcome change for a token with such massive supply. Whereas most tokens with multi-quadrillion supplies have locked liquidity pools, Kishu burns all tokens that enter its liquidity wallet. The other half of the tokens are gifted to Vitalik Buterin, the Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD) co-founder who has been receiving a ton of unsolicited dog-tokens recently.
The Kishu Inu crypto is allegedly rug-pull-proof thanks to this lack of liquidity pool. It may cause some issues as trading volume continues to go up. But, in the meantime, the token is enjoying its shine. It reached an all-time high today, trading at $0.00000001 cents. That may seem microscopic — and it is — but for an altcoin, bumping up a decimal place can be a huge payday for investors.
Trading volume for Kishu Inu is up almost 100% in 24 hours. Investors are taking a deep interest in the token, showing further evidence that meme coin madness is far from over.
