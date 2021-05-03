My Pick for the Cryptocurrency Market (And it’s Not Even Crypto)

As you probably already know, the crypto market has been on fire in 2021. This week alone, Dogecoin surged over 20% on largely due to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Mark Cuban tweeted about the popular cryptocurrency. It wasn’t the first time Musk Tweeted about Dogecoin either, though he’s admitted he sees it more as a joke.
In addition to Dogecoin, Ethereum, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency in terms of market cap, hit a new high this Thursday. Bitcoin is also approaching a new all-time high this week after hitting a new all-time high just earlier this month.
As you can see, cryptocurrency is seemingly everywhere you look. Now, before I get ahead of myself, I’m not going to say you should run out and buy crypto. Personally, I find cryptocurrency too volatile. However, there is a way to play it with a fundamentally superior stock without taking on the risks and volatility associated with investing directly in crypto or crypto derivatives.
I’m talking about PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL).
PayPal is a financial technology company that was spun off of eBay in 2015 and allows users to make purchases from online vendors with ease. The company is also a major player in peer-to-peer payments through Venmo. As of the end of 2020, Venmo had 65 Million users!
Now, PayPal is ramping up its exposure to crypto assets. PayPal allows users to buy and sell crypto straight from their app and also allows customers to use crypto to buy products from millions of vendors.
This is a feature that is not available through the elephant of the crypto trading space, Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). Coinbase went public on April 14 at a nearly $100 billion valuation. Both companies generate revenues from crypto transactions, but PayPal collects a 1.5% to 2.3% transaction fee when customers buy and sell crypto.
While this is a small fraction of PayPal’s current revenue stream, continued adoption of crypto should drive significant growth. Coinbase, on the other hand, generates almost all of its revenues through crypto trading fees and is thus far more susceptible to swings in crypto prices and activity.
Last year, Coinbase generated about $1.3 billion in sales and $108 million in net income. To put that in perspective, PayPal had over $21 billion in sales and $4.2 billion in net income last year.
With almost 20 times more sales and 40 times more profits it is truly baffling that PayPal only trades at five times the valuation on Coinbase. Coinbase grew sales 140% from 2019 to 2020 and PayPal grew sales 22% over the same time period. While Coinbase is growing faster, they have a long way to go and a lot of potential competition to beat out before they come anywhere close to the numbers consistently posted by PayPal.
Speaking of numbers, PayPal is set to report first-quarter earnings next Wednesday, May 5. The company is expected to post earnings per share of $1.01, which is a 5# year-over-year increase. Revenue is expected to come in at $5.9 billion, which is up 27.7% from the same quarter a year ago.
Furthermore, PayPal has posted year-over-year sales growth every single quarter since it was spun off of eBay in 2015. That growth accelerated from the mid-teens to over 20% annual growth each of the last three quarters thanks to sped up adoption of e-commerce triggered by COVID-19.
I expect this new growth standard to persist well into the future as the company turns to crypto for its next level of growth. It is this proven track record and a far more reasonable valuation that make PayPal a much safer way to play crypto. PayPal currently has a B grade (Buy) on Portfolio Grader.
The bottom line is PYPL is the best “picks and shovels” play in the cryptocurrency market.
Note: The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)