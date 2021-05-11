PLTR Stock: 5 Things to Know About Palantir Tuesday as Shares Rise

Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) stock are moving up on Tuesday morning after the company reported solid first-quarter earnings for fiscal year 2021.
This included revenue of $341.23 million for the period, which beat analyst estimates of $332.23 million. Additionally, Palantir said its adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) was 4 cents, which matched Wall Street’s expectations.
Moreover, here’s a more thorough look at the most recent Palantir earnings report:
- Adjusted per-share earnings were up from a 1-cent loss during the same time last year.
- Revenue for the quarter comes in 49% above the $229.33 million from Q1 of 2020.
- Operating loss of $114.01 million is 62.4% worse year-over-year from a loss of $70.19 million.
- The Palantir earnings report also has it bringing in a net loss of $123.47 million.
- That’s a 127.5% drop compared to a loss of $54.27 million from the same period of the year prior.
In terms of guidance, the PLTR stock earnings report included revenue outlook. For Q2, the firm is expecting this figure to reach $360 million — good for a boost of 43% YoY. Furthermore, Palantir also said it expects yearly revenue growth “of 30% or greater for 2021 through 2025.”
PLTR stock was up 2.2% as of Tuesday morning.
On the date of publication, Nick Clarkson did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
Nick Clarkson is a web editor at InvestorPlace.