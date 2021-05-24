Polygon (MATIC) Price Predictions: Where Will MATIC Go After the Latest Crypto Crash?

After a brutal crypto crash, many digital currencies are pushing 10%-20% higher on Monday morning. Polygon (CCC:MATIC-USD) stands out from the crowd, as the token rockets much further. Thanks to these massive gains, investors are now seeking Polygon (MATIC) price predictions.
Polygon was one of the hardest-hit by the recent market correction. Just after hitting its all-time high of $2.68, the MATIC token crashed and burned. MATIC lost nearly $2, hitting a low of 74 cents in the last 24 hours.
Fortunately for Polygon, the price has rapidly begun its rebuild alongside other cryptos this morning. In fact, it is gaining 80% today, an impressive tear that is bringing MATIC far past the $1 mark again. MATIC is currently trading at $1.49.
Many investors are beginning to move to Polygon. Yield farmers are taking a liking to the blockchain for its low gas fees, an attractive feature for those who abhor the fees of Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD). Recently, MATIC hit 75,000 active users on its platform.
Polygon (MATIC) Price Predictions: Can MATIC Reclaim Record Highs?
Investors are taking a deep interest into Polygon. Its unique model, success in drawing users from larger blockchains, and high-and-growing market capitalization make it a safer bet for buyers. Growth seems very likely. But, at what rate the token will grow is a point of contention among analysts.
Let’s see what they are saying about Polygon (MATIC) price predictions now:
- Capital calls Polygon “one of the most promising cryptocurrencies this year.” They have faith in MATIC’s rebound taking the token above $2. In fact, their predictions say a bull run upward to $3 is in the cards for 2021.
- DigitalCoinPrice is less bullish. The outlet suggests MATIC will surpass the $2 mark once again, but it won’t reach the $2.68 high again in 2021. They say Polygon will close out the year at $2.16.
- WalletInvestor is pointing to a high of $5.50 in a year’s time. The prediction is very bullish, and quite believable with the platform’s rapidly growing user base.
- Likewise, Gov Capital predicts a very bullish valuation. They think in a year’s time, MATIC will be trading at $6.13.
On the date of publication, Brenden Rearick did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.