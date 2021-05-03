Waves Price Prediction: Where Will the Waves Crypto Go After New Record High?

Altcoins are having a rollercoaster of a year. The first quarter saw a slow build that snowballed into a buyer frenzy. The last couple weeks saw some correction, with prices dropping significantly for cryptos like Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). It seems that a second bullish blast has unleashed today, with cryptos far and wide pulling in huge gains. Among those is Waves (CCC:WAVES-USD). While Waves is enjoying its boost today, analysts are wondering if it will continue upward or get lost in the mass of other altcoins. As a result, Waves price predictions are largely divergent of each other.
Waves is a blockchain platform that launched in 2016, making it one of the earlier crypto plays. Waves has multiple uses, and it is most popularly utilized as a platform to develop decentralized apps. It has a smart contract chain similarly to Ethereum (CCC:ETH-USD).
The crypto is picking up significant investor interest today thanks to a price boom that it has been experiencing. Waves has been on an upward trend since April 24, increasing from $13.50 to its all-time high of $33 today.
Analysts don’t exactly know what to think of Waves, and that uncertainty is affecting Waves price predictions. The tech is not necessarily cutting-edge; platforms that support DApps and smart contracts are a dime a dozen these days. But, it is still one of the earliest players in DApps, and gets its due for that. Some like it, some don’t, and because of that, Waves price predictions are all over the place.
Waves Price Predictions: Where Will the Coin Go?
With all that said, let’s take a look at what analysts are saying about Waves:
- DigitalCoinPrice is pretty bullish on Waves. They predict the coin will continue gapping upward to a high of about $55 in December 2021.
- WalletInvestor indicates that the recent gains could just be an unusual occurrence. They predict the price of Waves will stagnate, and the crypto will ultimately stay around its current price through the year.
- Gov Capital predicts the coin’s value will drop, falling to just above $30 by next year.
- A particularly bullish Cryptocurrency Price Prediction thinks Waves can hit a gigantic $206 valuation by December.
