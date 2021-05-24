We Bought a Zoo? The New Zoo Token (ZOOT) Crypto Promises to Unite Animal Coins

The success of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) in 2021 is spawning a lot of imitators. There are countless dog-themed cryptos, as well as tokens themed after cats, hedgehogs, dolphins and pandas. You name it, and chances are it is an altcoin mascot. Zoo Token (CCC:ZOOT-USD) is taking the saturation of animal cryptos a step further. With the Zoo Token (ZOOT) crypto, investors are able to stake bets on animal currencies.
The Zoo Token developers have been taking notice of the rapidly growing presence of animal tokens cropping up every day. As such, the developers have taken it upon themselves to innovate a product that plays on the theme — without being overplayed.
By creating ZOOT, they are making a creative and fun-looking project for investors in these animal tokens. So what else do you need to know about the ZOOT crypto now?
The Zoo Token (ZOOT) Crypto: What Are Its Uses?
Zoo Token is an ecosystem for animal-themed tokens where users can look at different meme projects. Zoo Token ranks each project using a rigid, 100-point grading system. The “ZIndex” allows investors a space where they can watch the ongoing development of animal tokens. The tool will help guide investors along as they see which coins are developing faster than others and aggregate market values.
The less-business, more-fun draw of Zoo Token is the Zoo Prediction platform. On this, users can basically bet on an “animal race.” Races feature a handful of competitor coins, like for example, Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD), Dogelon Mars (CCC:ELON-USD), or any other of the countless animal cryptos. Users stake bets on which competitor they believe will grow the fastest in a set period of time.
Participants in Zoo Predictions stake ZOOT, the native crypto of Zoo Token. Winners then receive 95% of the staked tokens, with 5% going back to the ZOOT liquidity pool on Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD).
Zoo Token is a cute idea, and it has a great utility in offering up data for animal tokens. The growth potential might be an issue, as the max supply of ZOOT stands at 100 quadrillion. It will be interesting to watch and see how Zoo Token catches on among meme-crypto investors.
