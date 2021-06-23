Ankr Price Predictions: How High Can the ANKR Crypto Go in 2021?

Today is Ankr’s (CCC:ANKR-USD) birthday. That’s right, this cryptocurrency just turned three years old. And investors seem to like how fast this baby is growing up. Accordingly, crypto enthusiasts may be interested in hearing what the experts predict in terms of Ankr price predictions right now.
After all, this relatively small-cap token has a lot of potential upside. For crypto investors looking to catch the next wave higher, focusing on cryptocurrencies with market capitalizations of less than $1 billion has become a much more popular strategy.
Indeed, the Ankr network has brought a lot of attention to its ANKR token. The Ankr project attempts to utilize spare computing capacity and cloud resources to support its infrastructure. The company incentivizes those involved in its “proof of useful work” mining process with ANKR tokens. Indeed, those bullish on the continued success of the sharing economy in the crypto world are gravitating toward these blockchain plays. Those not interested in getting involved can still trade ANKR independently.
For those interested in where the experts think ANKR is headed, let’s take a look.
Ankr Price Predictions
For reference, ANKR currently trades at just over 7 cents, at the time of writing.
- WalletInvestor currently places a one-year and five-year price target of 24 cents and 94 cents, respectively, on ANKR.
- DigitalCoinPrice suggests ANKR could hit 25 cents this year and 36 cents in 2023. Additionally, the 2028 target price this site places on ANKR is 79 cents.
- RippleCoinNews places an average price target of 18 cents on ANKR for Q2 2021. For the 2023-2024 time period, this site predicts ANKR could trade as high as $1.50 per token.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.