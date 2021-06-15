Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions: How High Can CHZ Go After Coinbase Pro Listing?

Today, investors in Chiliz (CCC:CHZ-USD) are seeing some pretty impressive gains. The price of this digital token is currently up more than 15% over the past 24 hours as investors pile into this altcoin. Accordingly, investors have become increasingly interested in what sort of Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions are floating around the ether (no pun intended).
Chiliz is a cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of nearly $1.9 billion. Indeed, the fact that this crypto option only snags the No. 52 spot on the list of cryptocurrencies by size is staggering. However, these are the times we live in right now.
Today, CHZ has a key catalyst that is driving the price of this token higher. Investors appear to be very bullish on the news that CHZ will be launching on Coinbase Pro on June 17. Indeed, the Coinbase effect appears to still hold cachet. And everyone seemingly wants a piece of CHZ on this news.
Let’s dive into what the experts think CHZ could be worth in the future.
Chiliz (CHZ) Price Predictions
So what are the experts thinking in terms of Chiliz (CHZ) price predictions? For reference, CHZ currently trades at $0.32 per token, at the time of writing.
- InvestingCube suggests the next near-term key resistance level for CHZ sits at $0.3363. Accordingly, seeing as CHZ is within spitting distance of this target, this altcoin could have some significant room to run.
- WalletInvestor has put a one-year and five-year price target on CHZ. Accordingly, this site projects CHZ could hit 82 cents in one year, and $2.94 in five years.
- DigitalCoinPrice is a bit more conservative. This site lists a 2022 price target of 57 cents, as well as 2025 and 2028 targets of 95 cents and $1.47, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.