Mina Price Predictions: How High Can the MINA Crypto Run?

Mina Protocol (CCC:MINA-USD) is down more than 10% in trading today, worth $2.68 at the time of writing. This puts MINA-USD at its all-time low and well off its all time high of $9.09.
MINA-USD is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency and one of the biggest draws is its tiny-sized blockchain; according to the company, “the entire Mina blockchain is about 22kb — the size of a couple of tweets.” For comparison, the Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) blockchain is nearly 350 gigabytes at time of writing.
That small blockchain has made Mina protocol an altcoin in high demand. The cryptocoin’s first community-facing sale had 375,000 pre-registrants, only 12% of whom were able to get their hands on up to $500 worth of MINA-USD. That sale ultimately raised $18.7 million.
Mina’s privacy-focused features are nothing to sneeze at either. Per The Daily Hodl:
“Because Mina Protocol is so small, the network does not require third-party nodes to run, meaning anyone can quickly connect and verify the chain. The new crypto project also touts its privacy features with its Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge decentralized applications (Snapps), which enable users to stay in control by verifying a chunk of data without disclosing its details. In addition, Snapps can privately interact with any website and access real-world data for on-chain consumption.”
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken listed MINA-USD on June 1.
Mina (MINA-USD) Price Predictions
Currently trading at $2.72, what’s next for MINA-USD? Let’s see what the experts think.
- Pick A Crypto says MINA-USD could average $15 to $40 per coin by the end of 2021 and climb to anywhere between $60 and $150 by 2025.
- Gov Capital has a one-year Mina (MINA-USD) price prediction of $113.32.
- Wallet Investor has a one-year Mina (MINA-USD) price prediction of $0.359.
- Digital Coin Price says Mina could climb to $4.20 by the end of 2021 and $9.62 in five years’ time.
On the date of publication, Vivian Medithi did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.