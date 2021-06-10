Orphazyme Stock: 7 Things to Know About ORPH as Shares Skyrocket

Today, investors in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) experienced wild gains. Orphazyme stock closed higher by more than 300%, but at one point, shares were up 1,000%. That is simply spectacular.
This is a stock that halted numerous times today, and has seen a ridiculous number of shares trade hands. By market close, more than 6 million shares have traded, compared to the average daily volume of roughly 61,000 shares. Additionally, this stock has seen its market capitalization balloon from around $200 million yesterday to approximately $1 billion.
Whether or not this share price can be maintained is a whole other story. Investors pretty much have no clue why ORPH shares are on fire today.
But for investors interested in what Orphazyme does, let’s take a look.
What Is Orphazyme Stock All About?
- Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharma company specializing in pioneering a heat-shock protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases.
- Accordingly, the company aims to harness the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize novel therapeutics.
- The company’s leading drug candidate is arimoclomol.
- This drug is in clinical development targeted at four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM) and Gaucher disease.
- Orphazyme is based out of Denmark, and its shares are listed in the U.S. on the Nasdaq as an American Depositary Receipt.
- This company’s operations mainly focus in Europe, but it also has operations in the United States.
- Orphazyme stock briefly touched an all-time high of $77.77 today, giving this company a market cap of $2.7 billion at its peak.
