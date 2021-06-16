SHIB Coin: What Investors Are Saying About the Popular Shiba Inu Crypto Today

Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) coin is on the rise Wednesday and investors are piling in to talk about the crypto.
SHIB coin is one of many of the cryptos that uses the image of a Shiba Inu as its mascot. This has joining the likes of Dogecoin (CCC:DOGE-USD) and several other meme cryptos that traders in the space seem to love.
Of course, it comes as no surprise that with an increasing interest in SHIB coin comes plenty of chatter on social media. The following are a few Tweets from traders weighing in on the crypto today.
$SHIB HOLDERS THIS IS FOR YOU #CoinbasePro COMING SOON :{>🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/kQfPYrRItE
— wealth Creators (@wealthC76293870) June 16, 2021
The time is now.$SHIB#Crypto #cryptoart #NFT #NFTartist
— Burn Rockrose (@BurnRockrose) June 16, 2021
All $SHIB holders will wake up tomorrow smiling!
— Shiba inu ninja (@Cryptoc60782772) June 16, 2021
$shib is everywhere!😍 https://t.co/lNWuSi8Jeq
— SeVeNCryptoSpace (@SeVeNDaGrea7) June 16, 2021
And THIS should be enough. If @RobinhoodApp can't see how adding $Shib is the right move to make after all of these signatures, then they are clearly saying that they want to pass on the opportunity which is fine. @coinbase @CoinbasePro will be sufficient for us. End the chase. https://t.co/LZGE6GThrL
— WinWithGratitude.com (@FromTangie) June 16, 2021
It’s also worth noting that with this extra interest in SHIB coin likely comes more traders wanting to get in on the crypto. Keeping that in mind, there’s quite a few options for where investors can buy, sell, and trade Shiba Inu. You can learn about those options by following this link.
If you’re wondering why SHIB coin is on the rise today, it likely has to do with talk of it joining Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN). With that comes extra interest and a rising price. Traders that are curious about price predictions for the crypto can find them here.
SHIB was up 19.1% over a 24-hour period as of Wednesday morning.
Investors that are hungry for more crypto news have plenty to check out below.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.