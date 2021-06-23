Shiba Inu Crypto News: SHIB Fans Are Still Barking for Coinbase Trading

Investors in meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CCC:SHIB-USD) have seen some serious volatility of late. Indeed, SHIB has been one of the most-discussed cryptocurrencies in recent days, as a variety of Shiba Inu crypto news continues to come in.
One of the key items of note with Shiba Inu is the crypto’s inclusion on the Coinbase Pro platform. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) announced on June 15 that SHIB would be available for trading on Coinbase Pro starting June 17. However, technical delays announced a day later have resulted in crypto enthusiasts being unable to access SHIB on the Coinbase platform. These delays appear to be ongoing.
Let’s dive into what SHIB fans are saying about this delay right now.
Shiba Inu Crypto News Driving Volatility in SHIB
Today, SHIB prices are recovering, with investors seeing gains of approximately 4% at the time of writing. However, trading volumes and SHIB prices have both declined in recent days. As InvestorPlace Assistant News Writer Brenden Rearick points out, a lot of this has to do with the Coinbase delays.
Indeed, SHIB fans are not happy with this. Various tweets have come out asking for an explanation. A lack of updates from the official Shiba Inu account and from Coinbase has driven prices lower, though today’s stabilization is a good sign. It is also worth noting that a widespread crypto crash is at play, too.
🎉ANNOUNCEMENT🎉
We have heard from the community, and we always take into account their requests.
📢 Upcoming CertiK x @Shibtoken @ShytoshiKusama AMA coming soon!
Stay tuned for more details. 🔥
— CertiK Security Leaderboard (@certikorg) June 21, 2021
Additionally, DeFi auditor CertiK announced earlier this week the company will be auditing the SHIB token. This move provides legitimacy to SHIB, and crypto investors seem to like the news. This appears to be another driving factor behind today’s rise.
That said, uncertainty with the timeline of both the Coinbase listing and the CertiK audit are likely to provide volatility for some time. As with all crypto holdings, investors should remember to practice proper portfolio discipline in sizing positions accordingly.
