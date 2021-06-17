Solana (SOL): What Is the SOL Crypto? What Are SOL Price Predictions?

Apparently, the Coinbase effect is still a real thing in the crypto world. Indeed, for investors in Solana (CCC:SOL-USD) and the SOL crypto, today’s news that Solana will officially be trading on the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) platform is a very good thing indeed.
The more liquidity, the better for cryptocurrencies. And having the ability to trade SOL on another exchange gives investors another reason to hold this altcoin.
Indeed, the ride that Solana has been on of late with its Coinbase listing is one that has caused lots of confusion. Solana was initially expected to be listed on Coinbase at the end of May. However, technical issues prevented the listing, and pushed Solana’s Coinbase launch back nearly a month.
This morning, Solana was finally made available on the Coinbase platform. Accordingly, there has been outsized interest with this digital token coin. Many may be wondering what the future may hold for SOL from here.
Let’s take a look at what the experts think about the direction SOL is headed.
Price Predictions for SOL Crypto
For reference, the current SOL price is $39.04, at the time of writing.
- DigitalCoinPrice lists the 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2028 price targets for SOL as $57, $78.59, $115.67 and $170.28, respectively.
- Additionally, Coinpedia suggests SOL could trade in the $34.91 to $40 range this year. Over the next five years, the site believes a $212.08 target could be achievable.
- WalletInvestor lists a one-year and five-year price target of $127.58 and $483.57, respectively.
On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.