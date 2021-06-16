WalkMe IPO: 7 Things to Know About DAP Play WKME Stock as It Goes Public

The list of initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021 is adding another name on Wednesday. Israel-based technology company WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) is set to debut on Wall Street with the WalkMe IPO.
The digital adoption platform (DAP) will join a large number of other firms taking their first steps as a public company. And based on its profile and service, WalkMe is sure to be a hot commodity when it does become available.
That said, what are some of the details of the WalkMe IPO and the company itself? Let’s take a closer look to find out.
- The WalkMe IPO includes shares being listed on the Nasdaq exchange beginning on Wednesday.
- Shares will trade under the ticker “WKME” and will be available starting at $31 per share.
- This is right in the middle of the originally proposed price range between $29 and $32.
- Moreover, according to MarketWatch, WalkMe “sold 9.25 million shares to raise $286.75 before expenses.”
- Also, underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 1.38 million shares.
- Founded in 2011, WalkMe is a software company that “maximizes and accelerates the impact of [a client’s] digital transformation strategy by driving user adoption of [the client’s] digital assets.”
- Collectively, the firm has around 2,000 total customers and boasts about 35 million users in more than 42 countries.
Furthermore, the WalkMe team said this via its website blog about the WalkMe IPO.
“Since WalkMe’s birth ten years ago, from our first product launch in 2012, to the recognition of the Digital Adoption Solutions category by Gartner in 2019, our trajectory has overwhelmingly proved again and again that our Digital Adoption Platform is indeed revolutionary for businesses. Going public means that we have succeeded in impacting the digital landscape on a massive scale and that our vision, to fundamentally transform the productivity of humanity by harnessing the power of technology, is within our reach.”
