Where to Buy the AMP Crypto? Use These 7 Exchanges

Investors are looking to real-world applications for their cryptocurrencies; while it’s fun to watch prices move up and down, it’s even more fun to put the digital currency class to use by exchanging coins and tokens for tangible goods. While there isn’t a ton of support for this application for digital currency just yet, many companies are creating workarounds to help consumers spend their crypto wherever they want. Amp (CCC:AMP-USD) is a token utilized for the sole purpose of these transactions. As such, many investors are wondering where to buy the AMP crypto.
Flexa is one of the largest companies trying to seamlessly integrate digital currency into real-world transactions.
The company has a host of apps through which users can store and exchange their fiat currencies, whether it be a national currency or a digital one. Through two of these apps — SPEDN and Gemini Pay, developed in partnership with the Winklevoss Twins’ Gemini Exchange — users are able to actually spend their cryptocurrency at retailers.
Where to Buy the AMP Crypto
It’s through these increasingly popular apps that the demand for AMP lies. AMP is the collateral token of Flexa. The token is a sort of intermediary currency, securing the value of an exchange between fiats. As the popularity of Flexa apps grow, so too does the demand for AMP. It’s for this reason that investors are looking to supplement their portfolios with AMP.
If you’re looking for exchanges to buy your own Amp tokens, you needn’t look very far. The crypto just recently began trading on Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) a very popular exchange option in the U.S. Of course, with the Gemini partnership, one can also buy their AMP there. Outside of the major exchanges, there are still plenty of options. Uniswap (CCC:UNI-USD), 1Inch (CCC:1INCH-USD), Gate.io, Bittrex, and Poloniex all support AMP as well, and there are dozens of other much smaller exchanges carrying the token.
